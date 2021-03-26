Bristol Police Retract Claims That Officers Suffered Broken Bones In The Rioting

Bristol Police Have Retracted Their Claims That Officers Suffered Broken Bones In The Rioting



Avon and Somerset Police had originally issued a statement following last Sunday’s rioting in the city, which claimed that 20 officers had been assaulted or injured while tackling the protesters and that two of the officers were taken to hospital after suffering from broken bones, and that one had even suffered a punctured lung.

Now, four days later, a spokesman for the force has said, “Thankfully, following a full medical assessment of the two officers taken to hospital, neither was found to have suffered confirmed broken bones”.

The police force launched a major investigation into the assaults, which also included an attack on a journalist, and so far, eight people have been arrested, and one man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, plus a further 14 people were arrested after another protest on Tuesday evening.

Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte, of Avon And Somerset Police, who is in charge of the investigation, said, “This officer’s account is just one of many we’ve gathered from our colleagues at the scene of this terrifying incident. It’s upsetting to hear how colleagues feared for their lives that night and it strengthens our resolve to bring all those responsible to justice”.

She continued, “Our investigation is continuing at pace but it is painstaking work. Our online gallery, which currently has 18 images within it, has been viewed more than 80,000 times since it was launched – and we’ve received more than 200 calls and around 280 evidential submissions from the public to date. This is a phenomenal response and we’re grateful for every piece of information”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

