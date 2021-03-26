BORIS JOHNSON is set to create 1.7 million jobs in his green revolution.

According to experts, Boris Johnson could create a further 1.7 million jobs with his planned green revolution.

The Onward think tank says the prime minister could create the new jobs due to the demand for renewable energy and low-carbon tech in their report on “greening the giants.”

-- Advertisement --



They also called on Boris Johnson to take action over 12 of Britain’s most dirty industries.

The “carbon giant” sectors, which include aviation, manufacturing and consultation, cause nearly two thirds of UK carbon emissions.

The report also called on the prime minister to use the success of the vaccine rollout to establish a new Net Zero Delivery Taskforce which would oversee major government trials of green tech and help the economic recovery.

The experts said more jobs can be also created in low-emission energy and electric vehicles as Britain works to reach its green goals, which could generate over £330 billion (€285 billion) in additional economic value by 2030.

Ted Christie-Miller, the co-author of the report, said: “We need to green the giants of industry through smart regulation and bold industrial strategy, using the energy around COP26 and the recovery from the pandemic to drive a net zero agenda over the next decade that is as ambitious as the pandemic response has been over the past year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson ‘to Create 1.7 Million Green Jobs’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.