Biden Announces Intention To Run For Re-Election In 2024

BIDEN announces his intention to run for re-election in 2024, just two months after taking office

Despite the fact that the newly elected Joe Biden insisted throughout his presidential campaign that he expected to only serve one term, he announced on Thursday, March 25 his intention to stand for re-election in 2024.

Speaking at his first formal press conference, the President said:

“The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That is my expectation.” Biden added that he fully expects Vice President Kamala Harris to once again be his running mate in 2024.

When asked by reporters if he expected to be running up against Donald Trump, he said:

“I don’t even think about it. I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party.” He also joked about missing Trump: “My predecessor? Oh God I miss him.”

At 78 years old, President Biden is already the oldest candidate to take up office, and concerns have been raised in the past about his advancing age. A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports actually found that around 50 per cent of Americans aren’t convinced President Biden has the physical or mental prowess to do the job.

For his part, former president Donald Trump has teased several times that he may consider running again.

“Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” Mr Trump said last month, referring of course to the false allegations of election fraud.

