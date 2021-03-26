STEEP fine for owner of a seized bicycle with a moped engine on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Officers of the traffic division of the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca made an interesting find on March 3 when they noticed a cyclist moving unusually fast along the CV-905. To add to the mystery, the 41-year-old man of Pakistani origin appeared to be zooming uphill without pedalling. As they approached, the officers heard the distinctive sound of a motor; once he realised he was being observed, the cyclist quickly switched it off and began to pedal, but that didn’t stop the officers pulling him over.

When they inspected the bike, they found that it had an internal combustion engine attached to the frame and an actual petrol tank, which the owner had tried to cover up with a t-shirt. He had also cleverly modified the handlebars to operate the accelerator and brakes.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia Civil seized the contraption and brought it to a local ITV centre for further examination, where experts discovered it contained an impressive two-cylinder engine similar to what would be found on a moped and could reach speeds in excess of 50 kilometres per hour.

Because of the illegal modifications to the bike it is considered a motor vehicle, and the owner faces fines of up to €1,400. He was charged by the Court in Torrevieja for not having obtained a licence or permit for the vehicle and for hot having the correct registration, insurance or technical inspection.

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bicycle With Moped Engine Seized On Spain’s Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.