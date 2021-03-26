Bank helps Villajoyosa charity

CAIXABANK is providing funding for the Fundacion Aragones allotments located at its Chovaes property in La Vila.

The Villajoyosa-based charity, which also runs a Day Centre, launched the allotments project during the economic crisis of 2012, so that residents could grow produce for their own use.

At the same time, Foundation sources pointed out, the well-kept allotments also enhance the Chovaes grounds.

The Caixabank is now providing financial help so that the project may continue to function without problems while continuing to promote traditional agricultural and encourage organic methods.

The funding will also enable Fundacion Aragones to engage skilled personnel to maintain the Chovaes installation and provide personal assistance for the allotment holders, many of whom need physical help.

