Bank helps Villajoyosa charity

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Bank helps Villajoyosa charity
VILLAJOYOSA ALLOTMENTS: Town hall and Caixabank officials visit the Chovaes installation Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

CAIXABANK is providing funding for the Fundacion Aragones allotments located at its Chovaes property in La Vila. 

The Villajoyosa-based charity, which also runs a Day Centre, launched the allotments project during the economic crisis of 2012, so that residents could grow produce for their own use.   

At the same time, Foundation sources pointed out, the well-kept allotments also enhance the Chovaes grounds. 

-- Advertisement --

The Caixabank is now providing financial help so that the project may continue to function without problems while continuing to promote traditional agricultural and encourage organic methods. 

The funding will also enable Fundacion Aragones to engage skilled personnel to maintain the Chovaes installation and provide personal assistance for the allotment holders, many of whom need physical help. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bank helps Villajoyosa charity.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleFive Dead As Eight Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama
Next articleThree Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off The Coast Of Tenerife
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here