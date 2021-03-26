AYUSO and Iglesias both reprimanded for breaking electoral law ahead of the May 4 elections

The electoral board in Madrid has issued a warning to both Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Pablo Iglesias ahead of the May 4 elections for allegedly breaching article 50.2 of the electoral law by taking advantage of their current positions to forward their campaigns. Current regional president Ms Ayuso was reprimanded for asking people to vote for her candidacy during the question and answer segment of a March 15 press conference, and while no official sanctions will be issued, the board has warned her to “be more careful not to incur this excess” in the future.

In the case of the Podemos presidential candidate, Pablo Iglesias has received a slap on the wrist for announcing his intention to run in the elections from his office, where he currently sits as second vice president of the central government.

“To the extent that the recording seems to be made in the institutional office of the second vice president of the Government, it can be considered as an act organized, directly or indirectly, by a public authority,” the resolution on Iglesias detailed.

“To the extent that the intervention made extensive allusions to the supposed achievements obtained by Podemos in the coalition government, we believe that they should have been avoided,” the judgement concluded, pointing out that this represents a violation of the electoral law.

Mr Iglesias shocked the nation when he announced his intention to resign from his current central government position and instead run for the Madrid presidency in May.

“Madrid needs a left-wing government and I think I can be useful. I have been thinking about it a lot and we have decided that if those registered want to, I will run for the elections in Madrid,” Iglesias said in a video.

