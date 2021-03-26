Asda’s Lost Equal Pay Fight With 40,000 Workers To Cost Millions

Asda’s Lost Equal Pay Fight With 40,000 Workers To Cost Supermarket Giant Millions.

Supermarket giant Asda is now facing a multi-million compensation bill after the Supreme Court today, Friday, March 26, ruled shop floor workers should be considered equal to distribution centre employees.

The ruling has now triggered a case that could lead to millions in payouts for equal pay discrimination. The supermarket chain appeared before judges in the Supreme Court after appealing a tribunal ruling in 2016 which ruled shop floor workers should be considered equal to distribution centre staff.

More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, have brought equal pay claims after complaining that staff working in distribution depots unfairly get more money.

Asda bosses say store jobs are not comparable to distribution centre jobs. An Asda spokesperson said: “This ruling relates to one stage of a complex case that is likely to take several years to reach a conclusion.

“We are defending these claims because the pay in our stores and distribution centres is the same for colleagues doing the same jobs regardless of their gender. Retail and distribution are very different sectors with their own distinct skill sets and pay rates. Asda has always paid colleagues the market rate in these sectors and we remain confident in our case.”

Store workers, who are represented by law firm Leigh Day, have made sex-discrimination claims.

