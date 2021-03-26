Apple to Release New Watch “Aimed at Hardcore Athletes and Outdoorsy Types”

APPLE is set to release a new watch “aimed at hardcore athletes and outdoorsy types.”

Apple may be getting ready to launch a new, more rugged version of its popular watch to appeal to hardcore athletes and outdoorsy types.

It has been dubbed the “Explorer Edition” and would have extra impact-resistance to hold up in “extreme environments”, with a more durable rubber frame, Bloomberg has reported.

The watch could be useful for activities such as climbing and skiing and will compete with other smartwatches used for similar activities, like the Casio WSD-F30, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Fenix 6 and the Garmin.

The Apple Watch is responsible for the majority of the $30 billion the company made in accessories and wearables last year, with more than 100 million people already owning one.

The outlet has said that the new watch is not a replacement for the standard Apple Watch and would be released later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple thought about a more rugged version of its Apple Watch in 2015, but didn’t release it to consumers.

They did, however, team up with Nike on a co-branded wearable that was aimed at runners.

The wearable featured a brighter display, GPS, a reflective band, Siri commands and was integrated with a Nike Run Club app.

The Explorer Edition would be more suitable for more intense activities such as snowboarding, climbing and skiing, which the Apple Watch is not considered appropriate for with regards to durability.

However, the new watch is not a sure thing by any stretch of the imagination, and it could also ultimately be delayed or possibly cancelled, sources have told Bloomberg.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new swim-tracking function feature for the Apple Watch.

Since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, the company have continually upgraded functions and new iterations are usually released in the latter part of the year, usually in September.

