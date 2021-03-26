Almuñecar Palm Tree Maintenance Goes Ahead

ALMUNECAR Council has announced it palm tree maintenance has continued.

The council said Almuñecar’s palm tree are currently being maintained by municipal gardeners.

The works are being carried out on Avenida Costa del Sol and around Costa Banana, according to the council.

The works by the company in charge of municipal gardens have continued in the San Cristobal and La Carrera areas.

The gardens of the municipality of Almuñecar have more than 10,000 existing palm trees of various varieties, which line many streets and avenues, and in many cases, exceed four or five storeys high, so it is necessary to use mechanical lifts to reach their upper areas.

The council said: “It should be remembered that the palm tree maintenance programme began in Almuñecar as a priority in central areas or adjacent to educational centres and continuing along the promenades, starting in Velilla.

“From the Environment Area, residents are asked to respect the informative signs installed in the areas of palm tree maintenance.”

