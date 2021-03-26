Almería Traffic Accident On A-7 Leaves One Man Dead

ALMERÍA Traffic Accident On A-7 Near Los Gallardos Leaves One Man Dead and the motorway temporarily closed



A fatal traffic accident yesterday (Thursday 25) afternoon, between a lorry and a van, on the A-7 motorway at Km 518 near Los Gallardos, Almería, resulted in the death of one of the drivers, and the temporary closure of the road in the direction of Almería.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Levante Fire Brigade, Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and the road maintenance company, after receiving a call at 5.15pm reporting a lorry having crashed through the central barrier into oncoming traffic on the opposite lane, and had caught on fire.

The lorry was transporting cardboard and clothing and was heading in the direction of Almería when it crashed through the barrier and collided with a pickup truck that was heading in the direction of Murcia, and immediately burst into flames, with four firefighting teams from the Turre and Huércal-Overa parks coming to the scene to try to douse the flames while awaiting the Levante fire brigade.

The driver of one of the vehicles was confirmed dead at the scene, and detours onto the N340 were set up between the La Herrería and Turre areas to avoid further delays to traffic, while road maintenance crews cleared the road, with the motorway being cut off at Km520 in the direction of Almería, and at Km516 in the direction of Murcia, as reported by moncloa.com.

