Alliance between Amazon and DIA now reaches eight Spanish cities

THE alliance between Amazon and supermarket chain Dia has now reached eight cities in Spain.

In the past nine months, the service, which allows users to buy products from Dia via the Amazon app, has expanded to Sevilla, Malaga, Alicante, Bilbao and most recently to Zaragoza. “At DIA we are committed to the ‘online’ shopping service as a time saver for our customers. Through the alliance with Amazon, we are taking a further step in our aim of coming closer every day,” said the director of Electronic Commerce in DIA Spain, Diego Sebastian de Erice, in a statement.

The project began in Madrid in 2016, with Barcelona following in 2017 and Valencia in 2018.

The head of Amazon Fresh and Amazon.com in Spain, Camille Bur, highlighted that the initiative allows for an “improved shopping experience” on the internet.

The fast delivery service allows for products to be delivered to the user’s home in two-hour slots on the same day or the following day.

DIA offers Amazon customers more than 5,500 articles of its white label , as well as fresh products and other brands; orders received via Amazon are prepared by staff of the chain of supermarkets in their stores and delivered by Amazon.

Amazon has recently reinforced its commitment to the sale of food in Spain with the launch of its ‘Fresh’ service while DIA is working to increase its sales through this channel.

In 2020 it doubled its income in this way, to €139 million.

