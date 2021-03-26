Alex Salmond Becomes Leader of New Scottish Pro-Independence Party

AHEAD of the Scottish elections, Alex Salmond has become the leader of a new Scottish pro-independence party.

The Alba Party was registered in January with the Electoral Commission by retired TV producer Laurie Flynn.

The party will have stand candidates in the Scottish Parliament elections on May 6.

Salmond said in a statement: “Today I’m announcing the public launch of a new political force, the Alba Party.”

“Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party, seeking to build a super-majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament.”

“Over the next six weeks, we will promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward – giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.”

“We expect to field a minimum of four candidates in each regional list and we’re hoping to elect Alba MSPs in each area of Scotland.”

Earlier in the week, Salmond said he was preparing more legal action over Leslie Evans’, Scottish government’s top civil servant, conduct.

This follows the publication of a Holyrood enquiry into harassment claims against him that were handled by the Scottish government.

In a separate investigation by the independent adviser on ministerial standards, James Hamilton, this week found that Nicola Sturgeon had not breached the ministerial code over her handling of the allegations.

Salmond was previously awarded £500,000 in a legal challenge of the Scottish government’s unlawful investigation into complaints against him.

Following a High-Court trial on March 13, he was acquitted of all 13 criminal charges brought against him which included attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

