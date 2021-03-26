5G Technology Changing The Way We View Tourist Attractions in Malaga

MODERN-DAY 5g technology is changing the way we view tourist attractions in Malaga.

Two projects by Vodafone Spain are underway in Malaga city to try and optimise tourists’ experiences at popular attractions.

Although modern tech can confuse members of the older generation, the pandemic has changed the way everyone interacts with the world around us, with more people using applications such as Face Time and other social media apps to connect.

Vodafone is employing a 5G network to create digital tours and recreations accessible by mobile phones. The company is in collaboration with companies housed at Malaga’s Digital Content Hub (3inTech, Meenas 2.0 and Viewtek) with the initial projects focussing on the Automobile and Fashion Museum, and Malaga Cathedral.

Applications and QR codes will enable visitors to discover the attractions in an educational and innovative way, with augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D images being used to help visitors travel back in time or explain different concepts in a new way that will appeal to modern-day consumers.

The projects will bring history to life by surrounding users with virtual recreations from the past of how things used to look, immersing them in the history of the sites.

