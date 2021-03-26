21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder as Body is Found in Canal

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murder as a body with ‘multiple injuries’ was found in a canal.

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a body with 'multiple injuries' was pulled from a canal in Leigh at around 7am on Thursday.

The man is believed to be in his 30s. A 21-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.

Liz Hopkinson, Detective Chief Inspector of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said officers’ “thoughts are firmly with the family of the man who has tragically lost his life.”

Hopkinson added: “Our investigation is currently in its initial stages and our team are exploring all available lines of enquiry.

“We understand that incidents of this nature can be distressing for the community and I want to reassure the public that we are doing all that we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

“We will have an increased police presence in the area and we encourage anyone with any concerns or worries to speak with our officers.

“We’d also urge anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area last night or early this morning to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.”

