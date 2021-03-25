Vox Takes Legal Action Against Government Over Rescue Of Plus Ultra

VOX takes legal action against the government and SEPI over the rescue of failing airline Plus Ultra

Vox filed a complaint with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 24 against the Spanish Government and those responsible for the State Society if Industrial Participations (SEPI) for providing a €53million rescue package to failing airline Plus Ultra. The deputy of Vox, Victor Gonzales Coello de Portugal claims that the airline did not meet the requirements to avail of state aid since “it is not a strategic company with relevance in its sector nor are its losses caused by Covid-19.” The party argues that the company has been experiencing serious financial difficulties “almost since its creation.”

According to Spanish news outlet Vozpopuli, Plus Ultra, which is controlled by Venezuelan businessmen connected with Chavismo, only represents 0.03% of the traffic in Spain and has been in the red since its creation. Irish airline giant Ryanair weighed in with its opinion, claiming that the “do not understand” how the airline was entitled to the aid.

Marketing director Dara Brady said that “it would be much more useful for the market to allocate these resources to promote incentives to recover air traffic in Spain.

“We do not agree with the granting of this aid to such a small airline that is receiving about €150,000 per employee,” he added

Plus Ultra operates long-haul flights between Spain and three Latin American countries, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador.

For its part, Vox has criticised the “unsuitability of the people in charge of the airline” and has requested information from the Tax Agency and the Social Security Treasury “to discover the true owners of the capital stock.”

