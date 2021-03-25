Velez Malaga Announces Plans to Improve Citizen Participation

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced its plans to improve citizen participation.

The news will see Velez Malaga council create a programme allowing improved citizen participation.

Councillor for Citizen Participation, Cynthia Garcia, announced the plans to improve communication and participation of citizens in key decisions for the general interest, including the new regulations for the use of the Municipal House of Associations that will come into force soon.

She said the council wants “to promote citizen participation, including entities and associations.”

The councillor said the council had created the programme to improve “all the issues that affect not only associations but also the participation of citizens in general in political life.”

She said the regulations for the use of the Municipal House of Associations will also soon be approved which offers space to cultural, sports and other groups to use.

The council said: “Applicant entities must present a detailed description of the activities and purposes to be developed… as well as the recipients of the activity.”

