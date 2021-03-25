Valencia Retiree Mauled By Five Dogs

VALENCIA retiree seriously injured after being mauled by five dogs

A 65-year-old man from Tavernes Blanques suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by five dogs while taking a walk on a quiet country road in Valencia, and was saved from a worse outcome by a quick-thinking cyclist. According to Spanish daily Informacion, the gentleman was making his way to his mother-in-law’s house for lunch along the road to l’Alqueria el Grande, which he does every day, when he was set upon by the five animals.

“I saw five large dogs approaching,” the distressed victim recalled. “I thought they would pass by but when they were three or four meters away they began to bark at me and they surrounded me,” he said. They then began to close in, biting at his legs.

-- Advertisement --



“I tried to get rid of them, I tried to move but it was impossible. When one of them moved away, another one bit me and another pounced. They were savages,” he said.

Although the road he was walking on is a popular route for hikers and cyclists, the lane was deserted and the retiree feared the worst.

“I tried to avoid falling because I knew if I did they would kill me. I saw death up close,” the traumatised victim remembers.

Right at the critical moment, a cyclist happened along and began kicking out at the dogs scaring them away. He then called an ambulance which transferred the man to hospital, where he was treated for several deep bite wounds, but thankfully no nerves were damaged.

According to the victim, the owners of the dogs are now being investigated and he has received support from dozens of locals online, many of whom claim to have been attacked by the very same dogs. The man’s family is trying to locate the cyclist, who they believe saved the man’s life.

“Thank you very much, angel saviour. We would like to meet you. Also to the people who stayed with me for an hour or so until the ambulance arrived. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Retiree Mauled By Five Dogs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.