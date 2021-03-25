Two Bears Kept in Complete Darkness for 17 Years Are Rescued

TWO BEARS kept in complete darkness for 17 years have been rescued from a horrific bile farm in Vietnam.

Two Asiatic bears have been rescued by animal charity Four Paws from a Vietnamese illegal ‘bile farm’ where they are thought to have lived in total darkness for about 17 years. Sadly, the two bears were kept in horrendous conditions and repeatedly forced to undergo medical procedures that can often be excruciating, in order to extract bile which is touted as a medicine.

Xuan the male bear is thought to have been kept in the illegal bile farm which was located in a clothes shop basement in Son La, in northern Vietnam since he was just a small cub. Rescuers believe that he had been held captive in a tiny cage since 2004. A female bear named Mo, was also rescued but it is unknown quite how long she had been held captive.

The horrifying conditions meant that the two bears had been caged and only allowed to see artificial light as the horrifying procedures were carried out. Four Paws workers have said that the conditions that the two bears were kept in appalled them, and they were among the worst that the charity workers had ever seen.

The tiny cages that the bears were kept in meant they barely had any fresh air and the basement lacked ventilation. The poor bears had survived on rotten vegetables alone and spent hours and hours in total darkness, cramped in their rusty, dirty cages.

Now that the bears have been rescued they are being taken care of at the Ninh Binh sanctuary.

