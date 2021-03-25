Twice weekly flights from Bilbao to Gibraltar commence in July

FOR the first time in several years there will be a direct flight from Gibraltar to a city in Spain when Volotea introduce a service to Bilbao.

The airline which specialises in servicing small and medium-sized European cities currently serves more than 100 cities in 16 countries and will run two flights a week (Tuesday and Friday) to Bilbao.

The service starts on July 2 and will initially run Airbus A319 until September offering more than 8,000 seats during that time.

Carlos Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea said “We want to continue connecting small and medium-sized cities with great flexibility and to do so with maximum security. We are very happy to announce the opening of this new route that seeks to satisfy a demand that was not covered.

Gibraltar Tourist Minister Vijay Daryanani commented “I welcome the announcement made today by Volotea Airlines about the start of flights from Bilbao to Gibraltar for the summer of 2021. I am delighted to see the addition of another airline serving Gibraltar and a new route opening up a whole new catchment area from another country.

