TV’s Judge Rinder Mugged By Three Boys In Balaclavas On Bikes

TV’s JUDGE RINDER Mugged For His Mobile Phone By Three Boys In Balaclavas On Bikes



Robert Rinder, the British criminal barrister and television personality from the hit ITV afternoon legal show ‘Judge Rinder’, has reported being mugged this evening (Wednesday 24) while walking along a street in London.

Rinder, aged 42, has offered a reward for the recovery of his mobile phone, which he says was stolen when he was targeted by three boys wearing balaclavas on bicycles in South Hampstead.

He tweeted, “I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes, (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens). They laughed as I shouted to drop it. I’m in shock but am insured & privileged. Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward)”.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard told MailOnline, “Police are investigating after receiving a report of a theft at approximately 20.40 hrs on Wednesday, 24 March on Finchley Road. Three males dressed in black approached the victim and took his mobile phone. Enquiries are on-going. No arrests at this early stage”.

