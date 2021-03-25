Tui And Jet2 Steam Ahead For May Holidays

TUI and Jet2 steam ahead for May restart holidays despite uncertainty over British travel

The UK’s two biggest tour operators, Jet2 and Tui, have said that they are going ahead with plans to restart holidays abroad on May 17, despite huge uncertainty over whether British travellers will be free to avail of the flights. Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, insisted “holidays this summer will be possible”, but both companies said they will wait for the situation to be clarified by the UK government’s Global Travel Taskforce on April 12.

On Tuesday, March 23, Spain’s Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced that travel restrictions on UK tourists would be eased; however, the news was somewhat dampened by the UK government’s announcement of the intention to introduce a law on March 29 which includes a ban on anyone leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse”, and with the risk of a possible £5,000 (€5,805) fine for flouting the new rules.

A spokesperson for Tui UK holidays said: “We remain committed to working closely with the government on the Global Travel Taskforce and look forward to understanding more about when international travel can take place when it reports on April 12.

“We believe holidays this summer will be possible, taking into account our outstanding vaccination programme and the use of testing where required.”

Meanwhile, Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy said in a statement that the current regulations imposed by the UK government will only be in place until May 17, and that the company is hopeful that foreign travel will resume after this date.

Mr Heapy said: “Despite reports today, it is important to note that these are draft laws which are designed to prevent people travelling before May 17. We are currently planning to commence our flights and holidays programme on that date, in line with government advice, and we are monitoring the situation very closely.”

Heapy added: “From the demand that we are continuing to see, one thing remains abundantly clear – our customers very much want to get away on their holidays this summer and beyond.”

