Tourism comeback on the books

TOURISM will make a comeback in the second half of 2021, predicted the Valencian region’s Tourism chief, Francesc Colomer.

He admitted this was conditioned by the health situation and the rhythm of vaccinations.

The best economic and humanitarian policy was “vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate,” Colomer declared while recently visiting Castellon.

“We foresee a very complicated and difficult first six months, which includes Easter, for 2021” Colomer said.

“During the second half the pace will be set by a recovery of the health crisis, the rhythm of vaccinations and a resurgence of the tourism sector,” he added. “People are very eager to travel.”

Colomer also referred to the suggestion from hoteliers’ association Hosbec that restrictions on travel between autonomous regions could be lifted if hotels paid for guests’ Covid tests.

It was plausible he said: “As an experiment it would enable us to gauge our capacity for living with the virus and the problems of a post-Covid world.”

Colomer went on to say that safely reconciling the economy and health was a “very interesting question” and agreed that vaccination passports were on the table.

“The problem isn’t travel, the problem is travelling while infected or without knowing that you are, that’s why a vaccination passport could guarantee fluid and dynamic tourism,” the Tourism head declared.

