The Bee Gees Biopic From Paramount Pictures To Be Directed By Kenneth Branagh

THE BEE GEES Biopic From Paramount Pictures Is To Be Directed By Sir Kenneth Branagh



Kenneth Branagh, aged 60, and best-known for starring in Shakespeare plays including ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ and as Gilderoy Lockhard in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, has been named as the director of a forthcoming Bee Gees biopic film for Paramount Pictures, it has been claimed by Deadline.

Sister, a company which was set up by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, will be in charge of this, their first project, a film that will explore back to the humble beginnings of the Gibb brothers, Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, charting their incredible journey to pop superstardom and almost total world dominance of pop music in the late 1970s.

Graham King at GK, the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, apparently originally set the film up in late 2019, with Amblin producing and financing 25% of it, and Ben Elton allegedly writing the current draft of the screenplay, after already having written a script for the film ‘All Is True’, in which Branagh directed and starred in as William Shakespeare, in 2018.

Paramount secured the life rights to the Gibb family estate in 2019, along with the rights to all of their classic songs, and the last-remaining Gibb brother, Barry, is believed to be involved in narrating the film, as well as being executive producer.

Saturday Night Fever, which hit the cinema screens in 1977, has the bestselling film soundtrack album ever, including the classic disco hits, ‘Night Fever’, and ‘Stayin’ Alive’, just a part of The Bee Gees’ vast worldwide record sales of more than 220 million records, making the brothers one of the biggest names ever in music history.

