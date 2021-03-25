Teen Left With Burns on Face After Charger Catches Fire

A TEENAGE girl has been left with burns on her face after her phone charger caught on fire.

17-year-old Amie Hall was drifting off to sleep in the early hours of the morning when she saw a bright orange light on the duvet next to her.

As the flames quickly took hold Amie jumped out of bed to see her iPhone charger had suddenly exploded into flames. She suffered painful burns on her cheek as she tried to escape her bedroom at around 2 am.

Aime, a former dental nurse, called for her mum, who extinguished the flames before they spread to other parts of their house in Kitts Green, Birmingham.

Aime is now warning others of the risks of charging their gadgets overnight.

She said: “I just want people to be aware and stay safe as this could have been a lot worse. It was extremely scary and I was left in complete shock.”

“I had just been lying down and I was falling asleep when I became aware of flashing orange colours next to me.”

“I ran out of my room and shouted to my mum, and luckily she managed to put out the fire without the need to call the fire brigade.”

“The burn was very sore, but I know it could have been more serious. The flames just caught me as it burnt through my duvet.”

“My home is where my family is safe and if my house would have gone up in flames, it would have been the worst feeling.”

She also wrote on social media to warn other of the dangers: “Please be aware that this can happen to anyone and could be a lot worse. It’s dangerous. Please share.”

It is not known whether the cause of the blaze was a faulty plug socket or the charger itself – which was an Apple-branded wire and another brand’s plug.

A spokesperson for Apple said: “Apple takes customer safety very seriously, is in touch with the customer and looking into the matter.”

