Tax break in Teulada-Moraira

ALL parties on Teulada-Moraira council voted in favour of eliminating the rubbish collection tax for several local sectors.

The motion put forward by the opposition proposed waiving the tax for local business professionals, the hospitality trade, shops and industrial premises as well as educational and sports centres.

Councillors also agreed that this could also extend to vulnerable families whose earnings have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the recommendation of the town hall’s Social Services department.

