Susanna Reid Speaks Out Following Piers Morgan’s Departure

SUSANNA REID has spoken out following Piers Morgan’s departure.

Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Susanna Reid has spoken out about Piers Morgan’s departure as he emptied out his dressing room.

As he packed his dressing room up and shared a picture of a cardboard cut-out of Susanna Reid in the background, 55-year-old Piers Morgan said: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home…).”

Susanna replied: “End of an era.

“Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants and reasons to eye-roll.

“There are many occasions when we haven’t agreed.

“But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”

The news comes after Megan Markle lodged a complaint with ITV after Piers Morgan’s comments yesterday accusing her of lying in her interview with Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex is thought to have lodged a formal complaint with ITV following Piers Morgan’s comments about Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Later the same day it was confirmed that Piers would be leaving GMB. A statement from ITV read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers Morgan later stood by his comments while a petition was started to get him back on GMB, however the former host has said he will not return to hosting the show.

