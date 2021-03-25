Spanish company gains exclusive maintenance contract from Canada

ITP Aero, a Spanish subsidiary of Rolls Royce Engines will provide maintenance services for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW814 and PW815 engines.

It will become the exclusive provider of a range of services and this is the first time that it has obtained such a contract in the civil field and work will be carried out at its Madrid facilities.

Having experienced financial setbacks, like many other companies in the aviation industry, due to Covid-19 and huge reductions in flights and sales of engines, this is welcome news.

This range of engines has been developed using advanced sustainable materials and manufacturing technologies.

The PW800 engines equip the Gulfstream G500 aircraft, with the PW814 version, G600, with the PW815 engine and the Falcon 6X aircraft with the PW812D.

Turnover for the company which employs 3,600 workers was €735 million and last year it was rumoured that in order to satisfy debts of more than €2 billion, Rolls Royce was considering selling the company.

