Spain Held To A Draw By Greece In World Cup Qualifier

Spain kicked off their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign tonight (Thursday 25) against Greece, at Granada’s Estadio Los Cármenes in Andalucía, and came away frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw in their Group B match.

The first big moment of the game came when Spain’s Dani Olmo rattled the crossbar with a long-distance effort, but it was Atletico Madrid forward, former Chelsea man, Alvaro Morata, who put Spain ahead on 32 minutes, scoring from close range.

Spain’s influential captain, Sergio Ramos, of Real Madrid, who has been struggling with injury of late, was substituted on the hour mark, and it was the man who replaced him, Inigo Martinez, whose rash challenge on the Greek midfielder Giorgos Masouras, who gave the penalty away.

Anastasios Bakasetas stepped up and smashed the ball in from the spot to level the scores, and stun Luis Enrique’s side, who, although they had most of the possession, just could not put the ball into the Greece net, with Morata spurning their best chance when he headed straight at the goalkeeper.

Next up in Group B for Spain is a trip to Georgia on Sunday.

