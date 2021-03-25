SIR ELTON JOHN Is 74 Years Old Today

One of the biggest pop stars on the planet celebrates his 74th birthday today, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, in Pinner, London, on March 25, 1947, it’s a big happy birthday to – Sir Elton John.

The legendary singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer collaborated with lyricist Bernie Taupin since 1967 on more than 30 albums, selling over 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Elton’s poignant version of one of his hits, rewritten as a dedication to Diana, Princess of Wales, “Candle in the Wind 1997”, sold over 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling single in the history of the UK and US singles charts.

He has also had success in musical films and theatre, composing for ‘The Lion King’ and its stage adaptation, ‘Aida’, and ‘Billy Elliot the Musical’.

Throughout an incredibly successful and lasting musical career, Elton has racked up five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him 49th on its list of the 100 most influential musicians of the rock and roll era, and in 2013, Billboard ranked him the most successful male solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 Top All-Time Artists, and third overall, behind the Beatles and Madonna.

Elton was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, plus he was made a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, then to top it all, in 1998 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services”.

