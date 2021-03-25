Ryanair Boss Claims Masks Will Remain On Flights Until 2022

RYANAIR boss claims masks will remain compulsory on flights until 2022.

Irish airline giant Ryanair announced on Wednesday, March 24, that masks are here to stay, at least until next year. Chief Michael O’ Leary said that as the company gears up to a bumper summer flight schedule with 2,300 additional trips planned, the airline will continue to require all passengers to wear masks until at least 2022.

Mr O’Leary said: “I would imagine at this point in time, we’re planning to continue to require mandatory face mask wearing on board our aircraft through the remainder of this summer schedule and next winter’s schedule.”

His comments come after the airline announced a big expansion to its summer schedule, with 26 new routes available to and from the UK with more flights to tourist destinations including Rhodes, Crete, Ibiza, Milan and Alicante.

To celebrate their new routes, the airline has announced a sale which includes fares from £19.99 (€23.17) each way this summer.

“Families will be travelling to and from the UK, to and from Europe, going to the beaches of Europe on summer holidays that are richly deserved after the very fraught last 12 months,” Mr O’Leary said.

“I’m pleased to report that we’ve had a recent surge in bookings, as the UK began to open up restrictions also, two weeks ago when Germany eased their restrictions on travel … we’ve seen a significant surge in bookings,” he said.

The airline boss continued: “If you’re fully vaccinated, frankly, I would be very surprised if there was any legal basis for the UK Government preventing people travelling on holidays to other European countries, which will have caught up with the UK vaccine rollout programme by the end of May or the end of June.”

