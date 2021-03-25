ROYAL navy fighter jet crashes in Cornwall forcing the crew to ‘eject from cockpits’

Police have confirmed that a Royal Air Force Hawk T1 fighter jet has crashed during a training exercise in the St Martin area of Helston on Thursday, March 25. Both crew members are reported to have ejected from the cockpits prior to the crash and have suffered minor injuries.

According to the military, the aircraft was from 736 Naval Squadron based at Culdrose, and Cornwall Air Ambulance reported that the accident was caused by an “aircraft engine failure.”

“Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash,” a spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said.

“Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene. Updates as we get them.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

“An investigation will begin in due course. We won’t be providing further detail at this time.”

Local Layla Astley wrote on Twitter: “I saw the plane fly low over our house and then there was a crack as the two pilots ejected.

“Parachutes open.

“Plane then banked left and crashed in nearby field.

“Just hope no one was hurt.”

