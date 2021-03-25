RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has signed a €4.2 million agreement for a new La Cala del Moral school.

The council will see Rincon de la Victoria pay €4.2 million for the new school.

Rincon de la Victoria City council signed the land transfer agreement with the Junta de Andalucia for the construction of the new 360 pupil school in La Cala del Moral.

-- Advertisement --



It has signed over a plot located in the area of ​​Parque Victoria with a total area of ​​9,057 square meters next to the CEIP Maria del Mar Romera, and has also reserved adjoining land for a possible future expansion.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, and the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, signed the agreement.

Mayor Salado said the agreement “gives the green light to the start of the construction project of this new educational infrastructure… given the significant demand for school places that exist in the municipality, and that is possible today thanks to the rapid response from the regional administration.”

He added: “Our municipality continues to grow in population, and therefore we anticipate more action reserving land for a possible future expansion of the centre.”

Patricia Navarro said: “We respond to a demand and a lack of historical educational infrastructures in our province, specifically in Rincon de la Victoria.”

The school will have a constructed area of ​​3,240 square meters and will have, among other spaces, 12 multipurpose secondary classrooms, a music room, and laboratory, as well as a library, cafeteria and gym.

Outside there will be a covered porch, sports court, parking, garden area, orchard, games area and a reserve area for expansion. The action, included in the Ministry’s Educational Infrastructures Plan, is currently in the contracting phase of the project by the Andalucian Public Agency for Education (APAE).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rincon de la Victoria Signs €4.3 Million Agreement for New La Cala del Moral School”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.