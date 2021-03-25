Residents of El Palo Protest for Larger Health Centre

THE residents of El Palo have protested to demand a larger health centre.

The protest in Malaga saw residents demanding a larger health centre in El Palo.

Protestors gathered at Malaga City Council to demand the expansion of the health centre, which they say is too small.

The demonstration was organised by the El Palo neighbourhood association, which said the centre was built 26,000 users and today it serves a population of 35,851 people.

The president of the El Palo neighbourhood association, Mercedes Pirez, said they wanted to know the government’s plans for the centre, claiming it is too small for the numbers of residents in El Palo.

The delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, announced a new health centre for El Palo on the land the current centre is on.

