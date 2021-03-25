Record number of vulture chicks born at breeding centre in Cazorla

A WORLD record has been set in Andalucia with the birth of ten bearded vultures at the Guadalentin breeding centre in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y las Villas Natural Park, Jaen.

Having 10 chicks born in one season is a world record, as pointed out by the Minister of Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, who added that it is an “unequivocal sign of the success of the program that is being carried out in Andalucia to conserve this endangered species”.

The breeding centre currently has seven breeding pairs, one more than last year, and a total of twelve eggs were obtained this season, of which ten were fertile.

The last specimen to be born was Guinness, which hatched naturally at 12:45pm on Wednesday, March 24, weighing 150 grams.

The parents of this bearded vulture are Cabus, the oldest male, over 30 years old; and Perea, a 12-year-old female, who has had her first chick this season. They became a couple in October 2020.

The chicks are named Guinness (March 24), Attenborough (January 29), Herrera (February 24), Goodall (February 26), Felix (March 4), Cousteau (March 4), Leakey (March 6), Diario de Jaen (March 11), Prescott (March 14) and Fossey (March 21).

Since its opening in 1996, the Guadalentin centre, in the Nava de San Pedro area, located at almost 1,300 metres above sea level, now managed by the Vulture Conservation Foundation, has seen the birth of 102 chicks which have survived, including the 10 specimens of this season. The first was born in February 2002.

The aim of the Bearded Vulture Reintroduction Program developed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development is to achieve an autonomous and stable population of Bearded Vultures in Andalucia.

It releases young specimens throughout the country focusing on them knowing the area where ​​they were released so that they return to the area to breed.

