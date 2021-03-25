THE Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into vaccinations at Coin council.

Officials from the Prosecutor’s Office have announced they have opened an investigation into Coin council’s vaccinations.

The Public Ministry will now request reports from the Guardia Civil to determine if there has been a criminal offence after receiving a complaint from the Independent Union of Andalusian Police (SIP-AN) that officials at Coin received a vaccine ahead of their turn.

-- Advertisement --



The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Malaga has said it is now investigating the claims.

The police union said the council had been “vaccinating and without prioritising the people established in the population groups.”

They claim there were council staff receiving their vaccines before the Local Police, firefighters, Civil Protection officers and other.

The council denies the claims saying, “the protocols have been followed.”

It added: “We regret the loss of prestige that this union wants to create for the great work that health professionals are doing.”

In the letter sent to the Prosecutor’s Office the police union said vaccines were administered at a local health centre without following the legally established procedure. They added that people were being vaccinated without respecting the priority population groups.

According to one publication, the letter refers to municipal staff having been vaccinated despite not being in priority risk groups, having been given preference over Local Police officers.

The union contacted the Local Police to find out why police officers had not been vaccinated.

The staff in charge of vaccination for the Guadalhorce Health District claimed to have been told that Local Police officers did not want to be vaccinated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prosecutor’s Office Opens Investigation into Coin Council’s Vaccinations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.