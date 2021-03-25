PRESIDENT SÁNCHEZ Visits Spain’s New ‘Supercomputer’ which will give weather predictions and warnings



Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Spanish Government, today Thursday 25, attended the headquarters of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), to visit the new supercomputer ‘Cirrus’ and the National Prediction Centre, where he chaired the meteorological and coordination briefing, and met with key members from all of the units that make up the SNP.

‘Cirrus’ will be the second most powerful supercomputer in Spain, only surpassed by the MareNostrum of the National Supercomputing Centre of Barcelona, and will be operational in May.

Accompanied by Teresa Ribera, the minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Mr Sánchez was shown around the Data Processing Center, which is the nerve centre of the meteorological service, where Cirrus is being installed.

Cirrus will be the ‘brain’ of AEMET, and be the information base of its weather predictions, and in addition to making meteorological predictions with the use of prediction models, the computer has been fed with all of the climatological data from the last 125 years.

The computing power of ‘Cirrus’ is such that it makes it possible to generate much faster weather predictions, which is essential for providing advance warnings of adverse weather events, aiding air navigation for the likes of AENA and ENAIRE, with air traffic control, plus services for Defence, among others, in addition to the new climate services and early warning services established in the National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change (PNACC).

Thanks to the Next Generation EU Funds, this operational centre has the funding to continue working and processing data 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to monitor and supervise AEMET’s critical processes, as reported by moncloa.com.

