Police Union suggests irregularities in vaccination procedure in Coin

REPRESENTATIVES of the Independent Union of Andalucian Police (Sipan) have reported alleged irregularities in the Covid vaccination process in Coin, Malaga.

They have reported to the Prosecutor’s Office that vaccination has been carried out ‘arbitrarily’.

In the letter sent to the prosecutor’s office they claim that on March 5, Covid-19 vaccines were being administered at the local health centre without following the legally established procedure. They added that people were being vaccinated arbitrarily without respecting the priority population groups.

According to local Spanish daily Malaga Hoy the letter refers to municipal staff having been vaccinated despite not being in priority risk groups, having been given preference over Local Police officers.

They specifically mention members of staff who work “behind closed doors or from home”, as well as members of the sport department or municipal workers such as plumbers, electricians, and painters.

The union contacted the Local Police to find out why police officers had not been vaccinated.

The personnel in charge of vaccination for the Guadalhorce Health District claimed to have been given lists by the town hall in which it expressly mentioned that Local Police officers did not want to be vaccinated.

The union asked the Prosecutor’s Office to request the list of people who have been vaccinated in Coin and which risk group each of them belongs to, so that the Health Department can determine whether some people who are not in the target groups set by the Ministry of Health and Andalucia Region.

If protocol has not been followed, crimes of prevarication and document falsification could have been committed, according to Malaga Hoy.

The Council has responded that it has no record of the complaint and has regretted that the union would try to question the work of health care professionals. They add that the council has made everything the health authorities need available to them so that the vaccination process may continue following the established protocol.

