PHOTOGRAPHIC treasure trove showcases Albox Life throughout the years.

The town of Albox has been left a stunning collection of photographs and negatives that show Albox throughout the years. The family of photographer Miguel Romero have decided to donate the collection which includes stunning and symbolic photographs of the history of the Almeria town.

Highlights of the collection include a visit from former Spanish King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia and images from the floods that the town of Albox has suffered from in the past.

Sadly, the photographer died in 2020 but his legacy lives on. His family kindly donated thousands of negatives to the cultural Association Somos Albojenses and they have worked tirelessly to develop the photos in order to bring them into the public domain.

The final collection is not quite complete yet, but it will soon be shared via ‘Archivo Fotográfico Romero’ on Facebook.

The archive on Facebook explained that, “The photographer Romero de Albox left us an immense legacy of human, artistic and ethnographic heritage, such as his photographs of the markets of the 70s and 80s in colour, views of Albox and its streets, the floods of 73, the flood of 72, the Sanctuary of the Saliente and the ‘pequeñica’, the visit of the princes in 1973 among many others, to form an archive of several thousand photographs that the Romero family wanted to deposit in the hands of the Somosalbojenses association for classification and digitisation.”

