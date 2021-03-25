PC OLIVER BANFIELD quits West Midlands Police after drunken and “twisted” attack on a mother-of-two as she was walking home.

PC Oliver Banfield aged 25, was drunk at the time of the attack on Emma Homer aged 36. The attack took place last July and the drunk officer, who was not on duty at the time of the attack, assaulted and verbally abused his victim, including putting her in a headlock.

Speaking of the attack, Emma said, “It was a violent assault, a man acting out a twisted fantasy, on a lone female.

-- Advertisement --



“He was out of control.”

Banfield admitted to a charge of assault and avoided jail time after being given an overnight curfew. He was also ordered to pay compensation and costs at Leicester magistrates’ court.

The officer has now quit the West Midlands police force, presumably before he could be sacked. Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, spoke of the resignation and impending misconduct hearing and said, “Today I have accepted the resignation of Pc Oliver Banfield.

“I want to stress that former Pc Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the chief constable, in the near future.

“The misconduct process had to wait until after criminal and court processes concluded, because of police regulations.

“I will make the outcome of that hearing public as soon as I can.

“I recognise the distress Emma Homer – who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield – has suffered during this time.

“We have spoken to her today to update her on the resignation of former Pc Banfield and will continue to keep her updated.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PC Oliver Banfield Quits West Midlands Police After Drunken Attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.