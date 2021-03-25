Paedophile Ex-Teacher Abused Girl After ‘Marrying’ Her Over the Phone

PAEDOPHILE EX-TEACHER abused girl of only 14-years-old after ‘marrying’ her over the phone.

Former teacher Mazhar Hussain, aged 38 from Stechford in Birmingham was able to trick a young teenager into believing that she had legitimately married him during a ceremony over the phone. The former teacher had started by showering the girl with gifts for her birthday and between April and May 2018 had given her a phone and jewellery.

After the sham marriage which the teen believed to be for real he went on to call the child his ‘wife’. The teen had believed that she was legally married until she revealed the secret to a family friend and was quickly advised to talk to the police as something was very wrong.

Police soon arrested the ex-teacher and during the investigation they were able to establish that sexual activity had taken place between Hussain and the young girl. They also discovered over 2000 messages on his phone that had been sent between the pair, and many of the messages were explicit.

Hussain admitted to four counts of sexual activity with a child under 16, and he has been sentenced to jail for a period of three years and three months.

Detective Constable Dave Cooper spoke after the case and commended the victim for her bravery. He said, ‘We must commend this girl for having the courage to tell us about what was happening to her.

‘We were able to support her with specially trained officers as the case progressed and her evidence proved crucial in ensuring Hussain has now been jailed.

‘We also hope that this sentencing will encourage other youngsters who may be being groomed to be brave enough to come forward and let us help and support them too.’

