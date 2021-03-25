Novavax Vaccine Delay Creates More Chaos In The EU

NOVAVAX Vaccine Contract Delay Creates More Chaos In The EU



An EU official involved in ongoing negotiations with US biotech company Novavax had leaked information to the media, asking not to named as the talks are confidential, and he is a part of those talks, but he has revealed that the company has stalled on signing any contract with the bloc, possibly for another few weeks, citing legal issues in meetings with the bloc’s vaccine negotiators.

The UK had already secured 60m doses of the vaccine, which has shown in UK trials to be 89 per cent effective against the coronavirus, but this latest stumbling block can only lead to more chaos and frustration among the 27 EU member states who are already struggling with a slow rollout of the other vaccines.

The official who leaked the information reportedly said that Novavax had admitted to having a problem sourcing some of the raw materials, and the EU had apparently planned to sign a deal to take 100 million doses, with the option of 100 million more, but now with the company asking to delay signing any contract for more weeks, it really piles the pressure on Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Speaking to Reuters, the EU official said, “They are slowing down the process of finishing the contract”, adding that a Novavax executive had said a slow pace in negotiations was warranted because the company was having production problems.

