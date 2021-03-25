Norwegian Confirms It Will Continue Its Málaga Airport Base

Scandinavian flight operator Norwegian has confirmed that it will be continuing with its operational base at Málaga airport, after finalising the design of the structure of its short-haul operations in Spain for the post-Covid recovery period.

Depending on the outcome of the Spanish government’s lifting of travel restrictions, the airline is planning to have one of their Boeing 737 aircraft and its respective crew based at Málaga during the 2021 summer and winter aeronautical seasons, with a view to increasing this to three aircraft for Summer 2022″.

A spokesman for Norwegian said the base at Málaga airport “is important since, with it, a volume of operations is guaranteed at the Málaga-Costa del Sol airport”.

Norwegian will only continue with operational bases in the Nordic countries, and Spain, commenting, “The company is therefore fully committed to maintaining its presence in Spain, a country where it has been operating continuously since 2003”, and also confirmed a similar plan for Alicante airport.

They will continue to fly into other Spanish airports but only from their Nordic bases, and flight routes and schedules will be released as soon as they are available, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

