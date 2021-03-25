North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Into The Sea

NORTH KOREA Fires A Suspected Ballistic Missile Into The Sea Just Days After Another Weapon Test Last Weekend



Japan’s defence ministry has reported the North Korean military as having fired a probable ‘ballistic missile’ into the sea, while the neighbouring South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claim to have observed that an “unidentified projectile” had been fired off the peninsula’s east coast into the sea on Thursday.

A Japanese official said, “It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone”, while US officials told Reuters, without giving details on the number, or kind of projectile detected, that North Korea had carried out a new projectile launch.

This news comes just days after the hermit state’s military had completed successful launches and test-fired two short-range missiles last weekend, but, if Thursday’s projectile was, in fact, an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM), then it contravenes the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution, and would be their first test launch of an IBM under Joe Biden’s term in office.

The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports that an emergency National Security Council meeting has been convened to discuss the matter

North Korea had not test-fired any missiles for the past three years but is known to have continued secretly producing nuclear weapons, in direct contravention of the UN Security Council Resolution, with its officials saying they would not abide by the conditions until the US dropped its ‘hostile policies’ of conducting joining military drills with South Korea.

