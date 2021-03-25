No curfew waiver for drive-ins

DRIVE-INS: Concerns about summer curfew Photo credit: Auto-Cine Denia

THE Generalitat turned down a request for a “cultural passport” for clients of the region’s drive-in cinemas.

This would allow them to break the 10pm curfew, explained the owners of Denia’s Auto-Cine drive-in, which was the first to open in Spain and also the first to reopen after last year’s lockdown.

“It is impossible for any business to remain open after the curfew,” the regional government replied.

The Denia cinema and other drive-ins faced a serious situation if the curfew was extended after May, a statement from the owners warned.

“Our summer timetable would never be able to fit in with the current curfew,” they said.

