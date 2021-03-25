Nationwide to let 13,000 office staff choose where they work.

THE lending giant Nationwide Building Society has revealed plans to allow 13,000 office staff to choose where they work in a shift to remote working which will see three Swindon offices close.

Once Covid restrictions end the workforce will be able to decide where they are based according to the job after more than half said they would prefer to work from home full time.

Thirty-six per cent said they would like a mix of remote and office-based work.

A spokesman for the building society said there may be some job losses following the closure of the offices in Swindon, where before the pandemic around 3,000 staff were based.

It hasn’t been confirmed how many jobs will be lost.

Joe Garner, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said the Covid crisis has taught many of us that ‘how’ we do our jobs is much more important than ‘where’ we do them from.

She said the building society has “listened and learned”, and is now “deciding to move forward, not back”.

“We are putting our employees in control of where they work from, inviting them to ‘locate for their day’ depending on what they need to achieve.”

