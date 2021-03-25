NATIONAL GUARD Convoy Transporting A Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment Ambushed By Armed Man

A convoy of white vans transporting doses of the coronavirus vaccine to another town 80 miles away, and manned by unarmed members of the Texas National Guard, was involved in an incident with an armed man on Monday 22, as the soldiers were travelling on the edge of Lubbock, Texas.

Unknown to the soldiers, Larry Harris, a 66-year-old man from Arizona, had been pursuing them since they left the armoury in Lubbock, and eventually, he tried to run their vans off the road by swerving his vehicle into the oncoming traffic to cause them to stop, and then jumping from his vehicle brandishing a .45-calibre firearm, claiming that he was a detective and ordered the eleven guardsmen out from their vans.