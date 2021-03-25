Motril Council Announces Plans for Land for New Courts

MOTRIL Council has announced its plans to hand over land to be used for new courts.

The council has said it will hand over land to be used for Motril’s courts.

The news was announced by Motril’s mayor, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, to the delegate of Justice in Granada, Enrique Barchino.

The council’s offer was endorsed by the legal operators that represent the Judicial Party of Motril, after it emerged the court services had doubled since the current courts were opened, forcing some services into nearby buildings.

The mayor said: “We are not only talking about structural deficiencies… but about the implementation of new courts.”

She added: “The option of building a new courthouse in the southern area of ​​Motril and in the administrative area, is on the table and the council would be willing to transfer the land.”

The meeting to discuss the courts was also attended by Tourism Delegate, Gustavo Rodriguez, the President of the Provincial Court, Jose Luis Lopez Fuentes, the Dean Judge of Motril, Maria Angeles Ballesteros, as well as members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Legal Profession and the Attorney General’s Office.

Those at the meeting also visited the Palace of Justice facilities in the La Posta area.

The news comes after officers from the National Police arrested the man following the robbery at a food shop in Motril.

According to reports, the National Police arrested the 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The incident saw the police receive a call to say that a thief had tried to make off with the contents of a cash register. The arrested man allegedly had tried to steal the shop assistant’s mobile phone too, however the woman put up a fight and the man left without anything.

Officers checked surveillance footage and reportedly recognised the suspect, who has a criminal record.

After police had identified the man, they tracked him down to the Barriada de San Antonio following a chase through nearby streets.

Police detained him and the man was later handed over to the judicial authorities.

