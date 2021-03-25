Morrisons to donate 100,000 Easter eggs to those in need.

THE supermarket giant is giving away thousands of chocolate eggs to food banks and community groups in the run-up to Easter.

Each of the chain’s 497 stores will receive a dedicated delivery of more than 200 Easter eggs which will be set aside, ready to donate.

Morrisons is working with local food banks, schools and community groups to distribute the Easter treats to individuals and families who would benefit most.

And the public can also get involved. The chain is setting up ‘Easter Egg Donation Stations’ in all of its supermarkets where customers can leave additional eggs they have bought.

The gesture is hoped to bring cheer to local communities as lockdown restrictions are set to be eased by the government this week.

Rebecca Singleton, Customer & Community Director at Morrisons said: “We know that celebratory occasions can come at an additional cost to families, but we want to make sure that no-one goes without Easter eggs this year. Across the UK we’ll be donating 100,000 eggs to local communities where they are needed most.”

The giveaway is part of a £5 million drive announced in January, which adds to the £10 million worth of food that Morrisons donated in 2020.

