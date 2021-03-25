More than 400 job-seekers

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More than 400 job-seekers
SELECTION PROCESS: 411 candidates for 16 posts Photo credit: Benidorm Policia Local

BENIDORM town hall received 411 applications for 16 vacancies on the Policia Local force.

Until now these posts were occupied by temporary officers, some of whom were on the force for more than 10 years but must go through the selection process on the same terms as other applicants, the town hall explained.

The first phase involves measuring the hopefuls who, if male, must be at least 1.65 metres tall.  Woman should top 1.58 metres.

-- Advertisement --

Owing to the great number of applications, this took place over two days at the Palau d’Esports L’Illa sports centre in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

Those who were accepted then went on to go through the selection process, which began with a psycho-technic test to evaluate intellectual capacity, general knowledge, memory, perception and attention.

This was followed by an endurance trial involving a 1,000-metre run, long jump and swimming and still more tests, including a 100-question theory exam.


The selection process does not end there, since this process accounts for 60 per cent of the candidates’ marks as other factors including training, experience and additional skills will also be considered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More than 400 job-seekers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleTourism comeback on the books
Next articleFirst Openly Transgender Official Confirmed by Senate
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here