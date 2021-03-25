BENIDORM town hall received 411 applications for 16 vacancies on the Policia Local force.

Until now these posts were occupied by temporary officers, some of whom were on the force for more than 10 years but must go through the selection process on the same terms as other applicants, the town hall explained.

The first phase involves measuring the hopefuls who, if male, must be at least 1.65 metres tall. Woman should top 1.58 metres.

-- Advertisement --



Owing to the great number of applications, this took place over two days at the Palau d’Esports L’Illa sports centre in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

Those who were accepted then went on to go through the selection process, which began with a psycho-technic test to evaluate intellectual capacity, general knowledge, memory, perception and attention.

This was followed by an endurance trial involving a 1,000-metre run, long jump and swimming and still more tests, including a 100-question theory exam.

The selection process does not end there, since this process accounts for 60 per cent of the candidates’ marks as other factors including training, experience and additional skills will also be considered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More than 400 job-seekers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.