Miliband calls for “electric vehicle revolution” in green recovery from Covid plan.

IN a speech today, Thursday, March 25, Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband will call for an ‘electric vehicle revolution’, setting out proposals to back Britain’s car manufacturers, create jobs, and make owning a zero emission vehicle an option for all.

Miliband is expected to say that tackling the climate emergency is an “absolutely central mission” for his party.

The plan is to:

*Back automotive manufacturers and create jobs by part-financing the creation of three new, additional gigafactories by 2025, providing greater security for the sector and shoring up Britain’s global leadership in the electric vehicle market

*Make electric vehicle ownership affordable by offering interest-free loans for new and used electric vehicles to those on low to middle incomes to remove the upfront cost barrier; and trialing a national scrappage scheme

*Make it easier for people to drive an electric vehicle, wherever they live, by accelerating the roll-out of charging points on streets and targeting areas left out like Yorkshire, the North West and the West Midlands.

In his speech he is expected to say that “this green transformation could make us a fairer country; creating good, secure jobs wherever people live; cleaning up the air we breathe and tackling air pollution; protecting nature and giving people access to the green spaces we have all valued so much during lockdown”.

“What we cannot do is put a green coat of paint on our unequal, insecure economy,” said Miliband.

“Every worker whose job might change, every consumer who may face a change, has got to be at the centre of our concerns.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, Miliband outlined what needs to be done by the government, though when he was asked if he has an electric car, he admitted that he doesn’t.

